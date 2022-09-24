Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.57. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 16,703 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.