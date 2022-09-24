Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after buying an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,942,000 after buying an additional 291,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,171,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $73.23 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13.

