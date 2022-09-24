Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $70,551.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance
NYSE GBAB opened at $15.53 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.