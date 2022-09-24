Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $70,551.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GBAB opened at $15.53 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

