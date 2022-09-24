Handshake (HNS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,247.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,950.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00152642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00283311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00751446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.00615288 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 530,755,445 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

