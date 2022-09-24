Handy Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $24.93 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $24.93 million and $342,158.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011130 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00143911 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s launch date was October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

