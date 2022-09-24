Hanzo Inu Price Tops $0.0000 (HNZO)

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded down 93.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Hanzo Inu has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hanzo Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hanzo Inu has traded down 92.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hanzo Inu Coin Profile

Hanzo Inu’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hanzo Inu is hanzoinu.finance. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hanzo Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hanzo Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hanzo Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

