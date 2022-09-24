Harvest Finance (FARM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $26.46 million and $1.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $38.59 or 0.00203650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,790 coins and its circulating supply is 667,480 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

