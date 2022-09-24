Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,182.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,602 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

