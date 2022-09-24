Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $252.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.44 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

