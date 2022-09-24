Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average is $170.43. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
