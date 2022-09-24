Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.44.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.32%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

