HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.79. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,327,253 shares of company stock worth $50,317,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

