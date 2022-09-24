Huobi BTC Hits One Day Volume of $305,900.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $19,277.52 or 1.01619252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $365.68 million and $305,900.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 17th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 18,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.htokens.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

