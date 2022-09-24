HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $311,102.00

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $311,102.00 and $15,579.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011129 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070783 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10821075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HYCON was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,026,582,926 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option.The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

