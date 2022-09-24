Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

