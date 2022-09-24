Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Tops $415.33 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $415.33 million and $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $57.39 or 0.00302755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Illuvium

Illuvium launched on March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,237,002 coins. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Illuvium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

