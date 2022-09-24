IMS Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,771,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

PG stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

