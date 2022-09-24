Index Cooperative Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (INDEX)

Index Cooperative (INDEX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. Index Cooperative has a total market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $113,298.00 worth of Index Cooperative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Index Cooperative coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00010168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Index Cooperative has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Index Cooperative Coin Profile

Index Cooperative launched on October 6th, 2020. Index Cooperative’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Index Cooperative’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Index Cooperative is www.indexcoop.com. The official message board for Index Cooperative is medium.com/indexcoop.

Buying and Selling Index Cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “The Index Coop is a collective that is designed to help create, maintain, and grow the best crypto indices on the market.INDEX is a governance token used to vote in changes to the Index Coop. INDEX holders may vote in smart contract upgrades to the Index Coop, vote in new Index Coop products, vote on the allocation of the Index Coop treasury, and more.”

