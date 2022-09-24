Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 4.20% of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 94.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.
Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 2.7 %
XDQQ opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $30.92.
