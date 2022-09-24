Insider Buying: Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Purchases A$44,907.85 in Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Rating) insider Anne Templeman-Jones acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$69.09 ($48.31) per share, with a total value of A$44,907.85 ($31,404.09).

Anne Templeman-Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 1st, Anne Templeman-Jones acquired 320 shares of Blackmores stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$67.68 ($47.33) per share, with a total value of A$21,656.96 ($15,144.73).

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Blackmores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

