Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $93,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $355.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.75. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

