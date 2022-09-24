Insider Buying: Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Director Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,193 shares in the company, valued at $80,013.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 277,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

