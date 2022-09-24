Insider Buying: Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Director Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,193 shares in the company, valued at $80,013.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.99.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
