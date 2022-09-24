Insider Selling: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Sells 41,082 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at $778,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 696,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

