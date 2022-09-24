Insider Selling: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Sells 41,082 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at $778,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of ADVM stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.14.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 696,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
