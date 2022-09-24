Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells 722 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $19,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 401 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,752.32.

Confluent Stock Down 4.0 %

CFLT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

