InsurAce (INSUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.22 Million

InsurAce (INSUR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $242,037.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011129 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070783 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10821075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. InsurAce’s official website is landing.insurace.io. The Reddit community for InsurAce is https://reddit.com/r/InsurAce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsurAce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.