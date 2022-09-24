INT (INT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,714.00

INT (INT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, INT has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $1.46 million and $103,714.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,970.13 or 0.99993115 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006811 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059666 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011713 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005840 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.
About INT
INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT is intchain.io.
INT Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.
