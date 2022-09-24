Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $157.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $201.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

