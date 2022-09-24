InvestDex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51,798.00 (INVEST)

InvestDex (INVEST) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One InvestDex coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InvestDex has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. InvestDex has a total market cap of $123,031.44 and $51,798.00 worth of InvestDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

InvestDex Profile

InvestDex Coin Trading

