iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,815 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $72.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $88.02.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

