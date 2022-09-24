J Bryant Kirkland III Purchases 2,500 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of 4.34 per share, for a total transaction of 10,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,898,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,500 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.39 per share, for a total transaction of 24,145.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 788 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.65 per share, for a total transaction of 3,664.20.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Douglas Elliman stock opened at 4.14 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.00 and a 1 year high of 12.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.78.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 379.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.