J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $92.00 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

