Jade Currency Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,803.00 (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $120,072.27 and approximately $1,803.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency launched on November 20th, 2021. Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol is a decentralized venture capital fund, backed by a floor price through its treasury reserves and the goal is to democratize access to venture capital deals that were traditionally reserved for TradFi institutions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

