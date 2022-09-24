Jason W. Reese Buys 6,089 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,482.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,822,472 shares in the company, valued at $9,886,067.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

