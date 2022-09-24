Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $38,500.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

