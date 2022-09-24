Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $38,500.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.82.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
Further Reading
