Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Stephens increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

