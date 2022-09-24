JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. The company has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
