Kenneth D’entremont Purchases 10,000 Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) Stock

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D’entremont purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,547.83.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CVE:MDP opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.75. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MDP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

