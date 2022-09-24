Kenneth Earl Zinger Buys 10,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,446,273 shares in the company, valued at C$3,340,890.63.
Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,150.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 7,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 4,750 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,540.00.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$545.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.51. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89.
CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.28.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.