Kenneth Earl Zinger Buys 10,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,446,273 shares in the company, valued at C$3,340,890.63.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,150.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 7,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 4,750 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,540.00.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$545.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.51. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.28.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile



CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

