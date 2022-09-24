KickPad Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $267,929.00 (KPAD)

KickPad (KPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One KickPad coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickPad has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickPad has a market capitalization of $267,929.00 and approximately $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickPad alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KickPad

KickPad’s launch date was March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickPad is thekickpad.com.

Buying and Selling KickPad

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.