Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,814 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

