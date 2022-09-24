Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.12.

