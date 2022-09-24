Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,297,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

GILD opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

