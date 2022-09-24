Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of S&W Seed worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.09. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

