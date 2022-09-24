Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MGC opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.17. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

