KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 312.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 775,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82,801 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 980,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 769,923 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,062,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.