L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LHX opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.75.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

