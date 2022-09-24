Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $380.56 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $373.58 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.47.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

