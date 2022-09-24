Launchpool Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (LPOOL)

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Launchpool coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. Launchpool has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Launchpool has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Launchpool Profile

Launchpool’s launch date was February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Launchpool’s official website is launchpool.xyz. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Launchpool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

