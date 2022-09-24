Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $193,004.87 and approximately $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011129 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070783 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10821075 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
