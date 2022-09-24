Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $23.10

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $24.26. Li Auto shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 246,452 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 1.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after buying an additional 361,813 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

